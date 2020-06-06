Bhumi Pednekar on shooting amid COVID-19 crisis: I am scared

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar, who made her Bollywood debut with the heartwarming Dum Laga Ke Haisha, has slowly but surely carved a niche for herself in the industry. He has shared screen space with some of the most popular young heroes, which has established her as the choice of the ‘Gen Y’ audience. During a recent interaction with Pinkvilla, the star opened up about shooting for films amid the growing number of coronavirus cases in India and said that she is ‘scared’ about the same. The Toilet heroine, however, made it clear that it is imperative to get back to work as the current situation has affected the livelihoods of countless people.

The coronavirus outbreak in India forced to central government to impose a lockdown, suspending large gatherings. The shoots of several movies were stalled and biggies such as Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh’s 83 failed to hit the screens on time. With the nation entering ‘Unlock 1.0’, the Maharashtra government recently allowed shoots to resume. Some stars are, however, a bit reluctant about getting back on the sets. The producer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 recently revealed that its shoot will not be resuming anytime soon.

Coming back to Bhumi, she was last seen in the Karan Johar-backed Bhoot that sank without a trace. She also made a ‘special appearance’ in Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan.

She will next be seen in the G Ashok-directed Durgavati, which features her in the role of an IAS officer. The movie, a remake of Anushka Shetty’s Bhaagamathie, is being directed by G Ashok who had wielded the microphone for the original.

Bhumi also has the magnum opus Takht in her kitty. The film, directed by Karan Johar, has a star-studded cast that includes Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anil Kapoor. It is slated to hit screens in 2021.

Also read: Feel pressured and excited about 'Durgavati': Bhumi