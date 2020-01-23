Bhumi Pednekar starts shooting for her next movie 'Durgavati'

Actor Bhumi Pednekar on Thursday began filming her next, horror film Durgavati. The actor, who is headlining the film, took to Twitter to shared the news.

Durgavati is directed by Ashok and presented by Bollywood star Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Bhushan Kumar.

"With her blessings, we start #Durgavati. Need all your support and love as I start the most special film of my career. @akshaykumar sir I am ready to stand tall and strong. Let's do this," Bhumi wrote on the microblogging site.

"#Durgavati begins, with blessings and good vibes, as always need your best wishes as well," Akshay added.

Durgavati is the Hindi remake of Telugu horror film Bhaagamathie, which featured Baahubali star, Anushka Shetty. It follows a woman imprisoned in a haunted house while being interrogated in a corruption case.

The film is produced by Abundantia Entertainment.