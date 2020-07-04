Bhumika Chawla on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Not easy to survive in the industry

Noted actor Sushant Singh Rajput ended his life on June 14, leaving countless fans heartbroken. Following this, some movie buffs accused the Bollywood biggies of sabotaging the hero’s career by allegedly discriminating against him for being an ‘outsider’. A section of the Twitterverse also trolled star kids, calling them ‘products of nepotism’.
Actress Bhumika Chawla, on Friday (July 3), said that she has still not been able to come to terms with her MS Dhoni co-star’s death. In a long Instagram post, she revealed that she was able to identify with his struggles, which made his demise feel like a personal loss. The Tere Naam star added that it is not easy to survive in the film industry as even after being a part of nearly 50 films, she needs to connect with filmmakers for work. Bhumika, however, made it clear that she is happy to be associated with the industry and feels proud of whatever she has accomplished.
It’s been almost 20 days ... and I wake up thinking of you . Still wondering what it was ... one only shared the screen space as a character briefly but still associated together .... Was it depression - personal — then you should have spoken .... If it was professional - you had already done such good films .. YES I AGREE it’s not easy to survive here — I am not talking of insider or outsiders — IT IS WHAT IT IS — yes if I have to connect with someone even after having done 50 plus films it ain’t easy — but I am still grateful I am doing work — maybe I just choose to work on this perspective — constantly pushing myself to think and believe good .. Yes there are times when you call or message people from the industry ( Bollywood or other places ) most people are really WARM and KIND but we do find those who refuse to acknowledge or just brush you aside — THE WORLD IS MADE OF ALL SORTS .... THERE are most who will respect you always but rare few when they need you they come to you - but when you drop a tinkle saying you would love to work together with them , they say we will see .... or smile it off ( though I never believed in doing that earlier , I did in the last few years make an effort — that’s what life is — nothing comes without effort and hard work -) ... YET I STILL THANK GOD FOR Everything ... I choose to say that it’s ok - maybe one doesn’t fit the bill , the role and so it’s ok ..... POSITIVE .... and finally if there is any thing more to you going than professional disappointment , or depression cause of various reasons —- YEH SHAHAR HAME HAMARE SAPNE DETA HAI , Naam deta hai ... kabhi Kabhi Gumnaam bhi karta ... lakho ki aabadi mein kuch TANHA BHI KARTA HAI ..... ........ if there was anything more I hope we come to know what it was ... until then FINAL GOODBYE .... PRAYERS FOR YOU - wherever you are and prayers for your family
Sushant, who rose to fame with his performance in the TV show Pavitra Rishta, made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che and added a new dimension to his career. He subsequently appeared in the Yashraj Films-backed Shuddh Desi Romance and Detective Byomkesh Bakshi , consolidating his standing in the industry. ‘Anni’ also played a key role in PK (2014), starring Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma. It was, however, the previously-mentioned MS Dhoni that established him as a household name. He also made an impact with his work in the critically-acclaimed Sonchiriya and the surprise hit Chhichhore. His last movie Drive, backed by Karan Johar, released directly on Netflix. His final film Dil Bechara is set to premiere on Hotsatar on July 24.
Coming back to Bhumika, she was last seen in the Telugu movie Ruler that sank without a trace. The star will next be seen in Gopichand’s Seetimarr.