Bhumika Chawla on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Not easy to survive in the industry

Noted actor Sushant Singh Rajput ended his life on June 14, leaving countless fans heartbroken. Following this, some movie buffs accused the Bollywood biggies of sabotaging the hero’s career by allegedly discriminating against him for being an ‘outsider’. A section of the Twitterverse also trolled star kids, calling them ‘products of nepotism’.

Actress Bhumika Chawla, on Friday (July 3), said that she has still not been able to come to terms with her MS Dhoni co-star’s death. In a long Instagram post, she revealed that she was able to identify with his struggles, which made his demise feel like a personal loss. The Tere Naam star added that it is not easy to survive in the film industry as even after being a part of nearly 50 films, she needs to connect with filmmakers for work. Bhumika, however, made it clear that she is happy to be associated with the industry and feels proud of whatever she has accomplished.

Sushant, who rose to fame with his performance in the TV show Pavitra Rishta, made his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che and added a new dimension to his career. He subsequently appeared in the Yashraj Films-backed Shuddh Desi Romance and Detective Byomkesh Bakshi , consolidating his standing in the industry. ‘Anni’ also played a key role in PK (2014), starring Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma. It was, however, the previously-mentioned MS Dhoni that established him as a household name. He also made an impact with his work in the critically-acclaimed Sonchiriya and the surprise hit Chhichhore. His last movie Drive, backed by Karan Johar, released directly on Netflix. His final film Dil Bechara is set to premiere on Hotsatar on July 24.

Coming back to Bhumika, she was last seen in the Telugu movie Ruler that sank without a trace. The star will next be seen in Gopichand’s Seetimarr.