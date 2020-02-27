BIFFES 2020 Day One: Movie buffs upset over delay in getting tickets

The eagerly-awaited Bengaluru International Film Festival 2020 (BIFFES 2020) got underway on Thursday (February 27) amidst much fanfare. While most of the movie buffs in attendance were quite excited about the event, the opening day proved to be a chequered affair as a section of the audience faced difficulties in getting tickets/passes.

Speaking to DH, movie enthusiast Ramanand said that he had been waiting for over an hour to collect his ticket even though he booked it online.

“I have not got my tickets yet despite booking them earlier. Things are not well organised and it feels like a fish market,” he added.

Echoing similar sentiments, a filmmaker on condition of anonymity said that film festivals in Mumbai and Kerala are organised much more effectively.

"There is a lot of confusion and things have not been organised too well. I have attended several film festivals and feel the ones in Kerala and Mumbai are organised a lot better. Moreover, the organisers released the final schedule quite late (adding to the confusion)," he said.

Upcoming filmmaker and world cinema enthusiast Guru Radha Krishna, however, had a better experience and faced no issues in getting tickets.

“I faced no difficulties in booking or getting my ticket but I feel the schedule could have been released earlier,” he adds.

Several movies from various parts of the world will be screened during the week-long BIFFES 2020, which is slated to conclude on March 4.