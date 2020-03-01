BIFFES 2020: 'Shubha Mangala' revolves around the journey of a marriage, says director Santhosh G

The Kannada movie Shubha Mangala, directed by upcoming filmmaker Santhosh G, is slated to be screened at the Bengaluru International Film Festival 2020 (BIFFES 2020) on Tuesday (Mar 2) and this has given a section to the audience a reason to rejoice.

Speaking exclusively to DH, the director said his film revolves around the ‘journey’ of an Indian marriage.

“In India, marriages are an emotional affair with a high drama quotient. My movie revolves around the action that takes place in a span of 12 hours on a marriage/wedding day and captures the journey of a marriage,” he said.

Talking about BIFFES, Santhosh said that he has being a part of the festival earlier as well and feels happy that Shubha Mangala is being screened at the event this time around.

Talking about working on Shubha Mangala, he said that it was a challenge as he is a budding filmmaker and not an established one.

“For an upcoming filmmaker, everything is a challenge. I don’t have a producer and crowd-funded the movie,” said Santosh.

Shubha Mangala features a promising cast that includes names such as Meghana Goankar, Deepti Nagendra.

Meanwhile, not surprisingly, the Oscar winner Parasite remains the top pick of world cinema lovers on the fourth day of BIFFES 2020 despite facing ‘competition’ from other popular films such as Pain and Glory and the French classic Les Miserables.

Sandalwood fans too got their fill as Darshan’s 2019 release Yajamana and the Rakshit Shetty-starrer Avane Srimannarayana thrilled moviegoers.