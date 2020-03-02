BIFFES | Filmmaker Indika Ferdinando throws light on 'Bulletproof Children'

Sri Lankan filmmaker Indika Ferdinando’s Bulletproof Children is slated to be screened at the Bengaluru International Film Festival 2020 (BIFFES 2020) on Monday (March 2) and this has created a fair deal of buzz among a section of the audience. Speaking exclusively to DH, Ferdinando opens up the theme of his film, his love for film festivals and other issues close to his heart.

Q. What is the core theme of Bulletproof Children?

A. Bulletproof Children is based on a seemingly small incident that got little coverage. It deals with a tragedy that can happen to any parent. Inspired by a play, it highlights the importance of giving a decent funeral to a brother.

Q. Does the Sri Lankan government provide ample support to filmmakers?

A. We don’t get too much support from the government as the authorities are not too serious about the potential of film as an art form.

Q. What is your take on the Sri Lankan Tamil film industry?

A. The Sri Lankan Tamil film industry is thriving as an art form but there are issues in distribution. That said and done, there are a lot of filmmakers who have potential.

Q. Do you follow the Indian cinema? Do you have any favourites?

A. I follow the Indian cinema. I really liked the Malayalam film Jallikattu. In fact, I was even thinking about whether I can remake it in my language. I have a keen interest in rituals and I feel that I can handle the subject. I also admire Lagaan as the storytelling is marvellous even though it is over three hours long. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black and Devadas too are pretty good.

Q. What is the importance of film festivals for directors?

A. Film festivals serve as a meeting point for filmmakers from different part of the world. We also get to watch and observe movies from around the globe. BIFFES 2020, in particular, has been a heart-warming experience for me.