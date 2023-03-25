Big B is 'proud' of his 'pride' Abhishek Bachchan's achievements

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who has resumed work despite an injury, has shared a video of his son Abhishek, whom he calls his pride and said that he is proud of his achievements.
Amitabh took to Twitter, where he shared a video made by his fan, whom he refers to as his extended family or EF.
Also Read — Amitabh Bachchan back at work despite 'damaged body'
T 4597 - my pride Abhishek .. proud of your achievements .. silently, without any noise , to make the loudest noise !!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uOcxfmeSYW
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 25, 2023
The video shows the cine-icon clapping for his son as Abhishek comes and hugs him. He then holds his father's hand and walks towards the stage. Another glimpse shows the achievements of Abhishek.
Captioning the clip, Amitabh wrote: "My pride Abhishek... proud of your achievements... silently, without any noise, to make the loudest noise!!!."
Meanwhile, Amitabh, who got injured on the sets of Project K, shared that he has resumed his shoot as there is no 'better passtime' than work.
'Project K' is science fiction film written and directed by Aswhini Dutt. Being shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, it features Amitabh, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
AI-detection tools can discern academic work by ChatGPT
Labelled a phillumenist, no less!
Kerala: Protest over stay on capturing wild elephant
As traffic chokes Goa, minister wants MLAs to be early
AI Philosopher – A future breed?
India signs pact with Cambodia on tiger translocation
DH Toon | Time for Rahul Gandhi to play victim?