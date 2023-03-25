Big B is 'proud' of his 'pride' Abhishek Bachchan's achievements

Big B is 'proud' of Abhishek Bachchan's achievements

Amitabh took to Twitter, where he shared a video made by his fan, whom he refers to as his extended family or EF

Meanwhile, Amitabh, who got injured on the sets of Project K, shared that he has resumed his shoot as there is no 'better passtime' than work. Credit: IANS Photo

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who has resumed work despite an injury, has shared a video of his son Abhishek, whom he calls his pride and said that he is proud of his achievements.

Amitabh took to Twitter, where he shared a video made by his fan, whom he refers to as his extended family or EF.

The video shows the cine-icon clapping for his son as Abhishek comes and hugs him. He then holds his father's hand and walks towards the stage. Another glimpse shows the achievements of Abhishek.

Captioning the clip, Amitabh wrote: "My pride Abhishek... proud of your achievements... silently, without any noise, to make the loudest noise!!!."

Meanwhile, Amitabh, who got injured on the sets of Project K, shared that he has resumed his shoot as there is no 'better passtime' than work.

'Project K' is science fiction film written and directed by Aswhini Dutt. Being shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, it features Amitabh, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani.

