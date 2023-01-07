Big-budget Indian films to watch out for in 2023

Kannada

Kranti: Darshan, one of the biggest box office bets of the Kannada film industry, will set 2023 for Sandalwood with ‘Kranti’. Like his previous film Yajamana, this film is touted to be a social drama packaged in the form of a ‘masala’ film. Also starring Rachita Ram, the film, out on January 26, talks about the importance of government schools.

Sapta Sagaradaache Yello: Kannada cinema has forgotten to make intense romantic dramas. Sapta Sagaradaache Yello could revive the genre. The film marks the return of the Rakshit Shetty-Hemanth Rao combination, which last offered the heartwarming drama Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu. The promotional content shows Rakshit in two avatars, the second being a rugged look. Charan Raj’s music is expected to be a big draw.

Kabzaa: The trailer gave a huge KGF vibe yet the film is hard to ignore thanks to big promises made by director R Chandru. With big names such as Upendra and Sudeep, the film is touted to be a gangster drama, which runs from the pre-Independence era to the 1980s.

Hindi

Pathaan: The struggling Hindi film industry has put a huge bet on ‘Pathaan’, which has already garnered enough attention over its song ‘Besharam Rang’, featuring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan. The action-drama is crucial for Shah Rukh Khan, who is desperate for a blockbuster. All eyes are on Bollywood’s first big film of the year, which releases on January 25.

Animal: After breaking records and triggering controversies with his debut Arjun Reddy and its Hindi remake (Kabir Khan), Sandeep Vanga Reddy seems to have created another ‘angry young man’ in his next, Animal. The first look poster of the film shows Ranbir Kapoor in a bloody and rugged look, something unusual in the actor’s career. The film, which also stars Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna, hits the screens on August 11.

Tamil

Varisu: It’s a dream Pongal for Tamil film buffs as Vijay’s Varisu clashes against Ajith’s Thunivu on January 11. Varisu, a bi-lingual from Telugu filmmaker Vamshi Padipally, seems like the typical ‘masala’ Telugu film in which the hero tries to save a dysfunctional family. Despite the jaded template, the film could work if it has enough room for Vijay to shine.

Thunivu: After the underwhelming Valimai, the Ajith-H Vinoth combination is back again with another thriller. The makers have chosen to play down the hype this time. The trailer shows Ajith playing a criminal who commits bank heists. ‘His motive remains mysterious’ says the film’s promotional content. Let’s find out on January 11.

Ponniyin Selvan II: The first part of Mani Ratnam’s grand retelling of the epic novel became one of the all-time grossers of Tamil cinema. The continuation, to release on April 28, will look to impress the Tamil masses with its ensemble cast and a story (from Kalki) whose popularity has grown only stronger over the years.

Telugu

Veera Simha Reddy & ‘Walter Veerayya’: Veera Simha Reddy has Nandamuri Balakrishna and Shruthi Haasan in lead roles. The film has gained a lot of hype mainly because of its clash with Chiranjeevi, whose film Walter Veerayya also hits the screen on January 12. Fans can’t wait for the age-old rivalry to resume.

Salaar: What can Prashant Neel do after the KGF films? This is the big question that Salaar will answer on September 28. This is easily one of the biggest films of 2023. It is expected to be a violent-action flick starring Prabhas, who after the success of ‘Baahubali’ films, is waiting for his next hit.

Malayalam

Barroz: Mohanlal’s directorial debut is a child fantasy film. The superstar plays the lead and the film’s story is about a treasurer guardian, who has been protecting Vasco da Gama’s hidden treasure for 400 years. The film is made on a lavish budget.

(With inputs from Varuni)