'Big Little Lies' season 3 on the cards? Nicole Kidman drops a hint

PTI, Los Angeles,
  • Oct 11 2020, 17:31 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2020, 17:32 ist
Actress Nicole Kidman. Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Georges Biard

Hollywood star Nicole Kidman has hinted that there could be a third season of her critically-acclaimed HBO series Big Little Lies as the makers have come up with a "really good idea".

The 53-year-old actor featured opposite the likes of Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, and Zoe Kravitz in the series, created by David E Kelley.

The show's first season, which debuted in 2017, was based on the Liane Moriarty novel of the same name. The second season came out in 2019. 

During an interview with Marie Claire Australia, Kidman was asked for an update on the show's third season.

"Reese and I talk or text once a week. She’s just moved back to Nashville and we’re really close. We all just want to work together again. 

"I texted Zoe and Laura and they’re in. David and Liane have a really good idea for it," Kidman said.

The actor will next star in HBO's The Undoing, which is slated to premiere on October 25.

Kidman will also be seen in Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers, which reunites her with Kelley and Moriarty. 

