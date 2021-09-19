'Bigg Boss 15' new promo: Salman Khan gears up to take fans on a 'wild' ride

Bollywood star Salman Khan is set to host the latest and 15th season of Bigg Boss much to the delight of fans. The makers of the popular show on Saturday (September 18) unveiled its latest promo, piquing the curiosity of 'Salmaniacs'. It features 'Bhai' in his usual uber-cool avatar and indicates that the house will resemble a jungle this time around. The actor's punchlines hit the right notes and make the promo more enjoyable.

Bigg Boss 15 is set to premiere on October 2 and many feel that it'll be even more entertaining than the previous instalments of the show. There's the distinct possibility of the show featuring more 'fights' than usual as the new setting may encourage contestants to unleash their 'wild' side. Salman has emerged as a force to be reckoned with on the small screen due to shows Bigg Boss and Dus Ka Dum. The perception is that Bigg Boss 15 may help him continue his domination.

Salman, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front and was last seen in Radhe, which emerged as a 'digital blockbuster' despite mixed reviews. The actioner revolved around the clash between a cop and a gangster and catered to the masses. The cast included Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Jacqueline Fernandez and Jackie Shroff

Salman is working on Tiger 3, the third part of the Tiger series. It features Katrina Kaif as the leading lady and reunites her with her Bharat co-actor. He will reprise the role of Tiger in the spy-thriller Pathan, which marks Shah Rukh Khan's return to the big screen. The actor also has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in his kitty. It is touted to be a remake of the Ajith Kumar-starrer Veeram and features Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. He will be seen alongside Aayush Sharma of Loveyatri fame in the action drama Antim.