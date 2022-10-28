'Bigg Boss': Salman calls Sumbul Touqeer a 'tag along'

'Bigg Boss 16': Salman Khan calls Sumbul Touqeer a 'tag along'

In a promo video doing the rounds on social media, Salman is angry with Sumbul after seeing her game in the previous weeks

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Oct 28 2022, 13:22 ist
  • updated: Oct 28 2022, 13:22 ist

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan reprimanded Sumbul Touqeer in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 16. He called her a "tag along" and that she is not visible in the show.

In a promo video doing the rounds on social media, Salman is angry with Sumbul after seeing her game in the previous weeks. He asks her to stand and go behind the sofa and then go towards the bedroom area.

Read | Salman Khan recovers from dengue, to resume shoot for ‘Bigg Boss 16’

"Aaj ki tareek main aap misaal bani hui ho. For somebody jo peeche padhi rehti, hai tag along karti hai, roti rehti hai, shikaayete karti rehti hai. Sumbul peeche nazar aati hai. (In today's date you have become an example. For someone who is behind people and is a tag-along. Someone who complains and cries. Sumbul cant be seen)," Salman said.

He added: "What have you done in the house? You said such big things like 'I am so strong'. You cant be seen in the house."

Later the actor was joined by the cast of Phone Bhoot on the episode. Salman was also seen dancing with Katrina on Tip tip barsa paani.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bigg Boss
Entertainment News
Salman Khan

What's Brewing

Pandemics have always pushed people to celebrate life

Pandemics have always pushed people to celebrate life

First-ever female commissioner to lead NYC fire dept

First-ever female commissioner to lead NYC fire dept

Akshay Kumar delivers another dud

Akshay Kumar delivers another dud

Hotels dish out Appu's favourites in tribute to actor

Hotels dish out Appu's favourites in tribute to actor

DH Toon: When Bapu on currency becomes a 'bad omen'

DH Toon: When Bapu on currency becomes a 'bad omen'

Puneeth's last film 'Gandhada Gudi' hits screens today

Puneeth's last film 'Gandhada Gudi' hits screens today

 