Bigg Boss Kannada suspended as Covid-19 cases rise

Popular reality show Bigg Boss Kannada 8 was suspended due to rise in Covid-19 cases in Karnataka. The show had completed 71 days since its premier on February 28.

With the state government announcing a 14-day lockdown from May 10 to handle the grim pandemic situation, the organisers have decided to stop the show owing to safety concerns.

“The developments outside the Bigg Boss House are extremely worrying. Participants, who are safe and isolated, are unaware about people’s sufferings outside. On Sunday, all of them will be informed about the organisers’ decision and sent back to their respective homes safely,” Paramaeshwar Gundkal, business head, Colors Kannada and Colors Super, posted on his social media accounts on Saturday.

Sandalwood superstar Sudeep, the show’s host since its inception in 2013, skipped the last three weekend episodes (‘Varada Kathe Kicchana Jothe’) due to ill-health.