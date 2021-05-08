Bigg Boss Kannada suspended as Covid-19 cases rise

Bigg Boss Kannada suspended as Covid-19 cases rise

The organisers have decided to stop the show owing to safety concerns

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 08 2021, 23:03 ist
  • updated: May 09 2021, 01:29 ist
Big Boss Kannada host Sudeep.

Popular reality show Bigg Boss Kannada 8 was suspended due to rise in Covid-19 cases in Karnataka. The show had completed 71 days since its premier on February 28. 

With the state government announcing a 14-day lockdown from May 10 to handle the grim pandemic situation, the organisers have decided to stop the show owing to safety concerns. 

“The developments outside the Bigg Boss House are extremely worrying. Participants, who are safe and isolated, are unaware about people’s sufferings outside. On Sunday, all of them will be informed about the organisers’ decision and sent back to their respective homes safely,” Paramaeshwar Gundkal, business head, Colors Kannada and Colors Super, posted on his social media accounts on Saturday. 

Sandalwood superstar Sudeep, the show’s host since its inception in 2013, skipped the last three weekend episodes (‘Varada Kathe Kicchana Jothe’) due to ill-health.

 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Covid-19 lockdown
Sudeep
Bigg Boss Kannada
Bigg Boss

What's Brewing

Neanderthal remains uncovered in caves near Rome

Neanderthal remains uncovered in caves near Rome

In Pics: Delhi's Central Vista project in full swing

In Pics: Delhi's Central Vista project in full swing

When can you start exercising after Covid-19 recovery?

When can you start exercising after Covid-19 recovery?

NASA Mars helicopter heard humming through thin air

NASA Mars helicopter heard humming through thin air

Elon Musk: Memelord or Meme lifter?

Elon Musk: Memelord or Meme lifter?

Fake e-passes in HP in names of Trump, Amitabh Bachchan

Fake e-passes in HP in names of Trump, Amitabh Bachchan

 