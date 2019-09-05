Billy, Tiffany Haddish team up for comedy ‘Here Today’

Veteran actor Billy Crystal will direct and star alongside Tiffany Haddish in the comedy, “Here Today”.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 71-year-old actor will direct the film from a script he co-wrote with Alan Zweibel.

The story, based on Zweibel's short story “The Prize”, follows veteran comedy writer Charlie Berns (Crystal), who, while slowly but surely losing his grip on reality befriends a talented young New York street singer Emma Paige (Haddish).

Together, they form an unlikely -- yet hilarious and touching -- friendship that kicks the generation gap aside and redefines the meaning of love and trust.

The trio will also produce the project along with Fred Bernstein and Dominique Telson. Rick Jackson, Claudine Marrotte and Samantha Sprecher will serve as executive producers.