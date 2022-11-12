Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover welcome baby girl

Bollywood couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have become proud parents to a baby girl, a source close to IANS confirmed
Blessed 🙏🔱🧿 https://t.co/PHMO4I9t8j
— Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) November 12, 2022
The star couple officially announced that they are expecting their first child together on August 16.
Taking to Instagram, Bipasha announced her pregnancy: "A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two seemed a little unfair for us to see...so soon, we who once were two will now become three. A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee," she wrote.
Bipasha and Karan first met on the set of Bhushan Patel's film Alone in the year 2015, and they tied the knot after one year of dating in April 2016.
