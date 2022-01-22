Birju Maharaj: An unmatchable talent

Birju Maharaj was a child prodigy coming from a long lineage of ‘kathakars’ (storytellers), musicians skillfully handling vocal and percussion. Naturally, he could perform Kathak with consummate elegance and effortlessness.

His immense contribution to art form is well-known. But as an artiste, one can say that no one before, in his lifetime and after him could match his exemplary dexterity in perfect laya. Music coursed through his ‘angika abhinaya’ (body expressions), communicating the subtlest of sensitive expressions of varied shades and hues. It was impossible to find another performing artiste to match the all-round expertise of this great maestro, whose iconic performing career spanned more than seven decades.

He was a humble person with a child-like behavior and a sense of humour. As a child prodigy, his name was doing rounds in the 1950s. As a student of ‘natya’ in Kalakshetra, I was curious to see Kathak being presented by Madras Music Academy in the PS High School ground as part of their Margazhi art festival.

I begged couple of my Besant School hostel boys to give me few annas (paise) and managed to buy a last-row ticket worth Rs 2 to watch a dance-drama in Kathak style titled ‘Maalathi Maadhavam’ put up by Birju’s legendary father Acchan Maharaj and uncles Shambhu Maharaj and Lachhu Maharaj. If my memory is right, a hardly 17-18-year-old boy Birju and slightly older Kumudini, donned the hero-heroine pair. It must have been 1956-57. It was a big revelation for me: watching a different performing art to kathakali and kalakshetra natyam.

By the end of 60s, Birju’s name and fame reached far and wide and we wondered whether we could measure up to his fame. It was a bolt from the blue when, in 1973, we got an invitation from the French National Theatre to participate in the ‘Theatre de La Ville in Paris’, a one-month long level festival consisting of classical dances and music.

This was a big breakthrough for us. Birju Maharaj (Kathak), Hariprasad Chaurasia (flute) and Shivkumar Sharma (santoor) topped the list of senior artists performing at the festival.

It was exciting for us to perform with such stalwarts on the same stage: one of the most prestigious auditoriums in the West. When we settled down to go through a grueling rehearsal session, there was an ego clash between seniors over who should open the festival. Naturally, with Birju being the more celebrated one, his group demanded that he should be given the honour with a Kathak invocatory item. The others unanimously agreed while both Birju Maharaj and we were unaware of the politics and discussion among the theatre director Jean Mercure and others.

After a three-hour rehearsal, watching a variety of programs presented there, a naive and innocent Kathak maestro suddenly got up and proposed that the festival should open with the Bharatanatyam item of Shanta and Dhananjayan. That commanding voice kept everyone silent and director Mercure declared that they would abide by his suggestion. This incident speaks volumes about the true calibre of a consummate legend, who attached no importance to be first or last.

That was the beginning of our association which continued till his passing. While in Paris, he confessed to me that he has not performed in Madras (except the Music Academy performance) and longed to perform for Madras Rasikas. On our return to Madras, I approached Narada Gana Sabha and its secretary R Krishnaswami, who invited Birju Maharaj. Thereafter, year after year, he was invited by various organisations and Kathak spread its wings in the southern region. We later shared the stage many times in Delhi.

He will be remembered forever. Long live the legend!

(The writer is a legendary Bharatanatyam dancer and a Padma Bhushan awardee).