Birth anniversary special: 5 films that prove Sr NTR was greatness personified

There's no denying the fact that Sr NTR was the biggest and most revered name in the Telugu film industry during its 'Golden Age'. The mass hero floored movie buffs with his larger-than-life reel image, powerful voice and remarkable versatility. During his career, he essayed several iconic roles--right from Lord Krishna to Ravan-- proving that he was the 'Simha' of the big screen. On Friday, as Tollywood remembers the icon on his birth anniversary, here is a look at five films that may make fans go 'Jai NTR'.

Bobbili Puli (1982)

The mass hero essayed the role of an Army officer-turned vigilante in the Dasari Narayana Rao-directed Bobbili Puli, which emerged as one of the biggest hits of the year. His fierce exchange with Sridevi in the courtroom sequence was a talking point of the film and clicked with the janta due to its political undertones.

Vetagaadu (1979)

The K Raghavendra Rao-directed biggie had just about everything--right from fight scenes to romantic songs-- that one would expect from a 'masala' entertainer and catered to the masses. It featured Sr NTR in a lively avatar and helped him consolidate his standing as a commercial hero. The sensuous song Aaku Chaatu Pinde Tadise and the playful Bangaru Baathuguddu track were the big highlights of Vetagaadu. It featured Sridevi, the future 'Empress' of Hindi cinema, as the leading lady and is regarded as one of the finest Telugu films of her career. Vetagaadu was remade in Hindi as Nishana with Jeetendra and Poonam Dhillon in the lead.

Daana Veera Soora Karna (1977)

Widely regarded as one of the greatest films of all time, the mythlogical drama was directed by 'Annagaru' himself and featured him in three distinct roles--Krishna, Karna and Duryodhana.

It emerged as a blockbuster despite releasing alongside 'Superstar' Krishna's Kurukshetram, which had a similar storyline. Daana Veera Soora Karna's dialogues remain popular even today. The biggie had a runtime of over four hours, making it one of the longest Indian films of all time.

Bhookailas (1958 film)

Sr NTR played the role of the 'demon king' Ravan in the K Shankar-helmed classic Bhookailas, which has attained cult status of the years. It revolved around the protagonist's devotion for Lord Siva and found wide patronage. The thespian did complete justice to the challenging role, hitting it out of the park with his physical intensity. His expressions in the devotional Deva Deva number and the climax were as mesmerising as can be. Sr NTR's scenes with ANR, who played Narada, too came out well.

Missamma (1955)

The L V Prasad-directed classic was one of the first films that featured the iconic NTR-ANR combination. It revolved around what happens when two unemployed people pretend to be a couple to get a job. The narrative touched upon several important issues such as freedom of worship and corruption and offered meaningful clean entertainment. The cast included Savitri, Jamuna and S V Ranga Rao. It was shot simultaneously in Tamil as Missiamma with a different cast. The film's Hindi remake Miss Mary released a few years later, emerging as a big hit.