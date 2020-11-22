Birthday special: 4 popular Kartik Aaryan movies

Birthday special: 4 popular movies that helped Kartik Aaryan make an impact in Bollywood

Birthday special: 4 popular movies that made Kartik Aaryan a star

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 22 2020, 11:17 ist
  • updated: Nov 22 2020, 11:35 ist

Kartik Aaryan is arguably one of the most popular young actors in the Hindi film industry and enjoys a strong fan following due to his sincere performances. The self-made hero has starred in quite a few commercially-successful movies and proved that his star power is second to none. On Sunday, as the 'Monologue King' turns a year older, here is a look at four popular films that helped him make an impact in Bollywood. 

Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011)

The lively romantic-comedy Pyaar Ka Punchnama, which marked Kartik's Bollywood debut, emerged as a runaway hit at the box office while receiving positive reviews from a section of the audience. The Luv Ranjan-directed film had a young cast that included Divyenndu, Nushrat Bharucha, and Sonnalli Seygall.

Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015)

A sequel to the previously-mentioned Pyaar Ka Punchnama, the film helped Kartik consolidate his standing in the industry while emerging as the choice of the 'Gen Y' audience. The romantic-comedy opened to a phenomenal response at the box office, beating the opening day collection of Amitabh Bachchan's Piku

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018)

A trademark Luv Ranjan film, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety became the talk of the town due to his fun-filled trailer and quirky title. The comedy revolved around what happens when the bond between two childhood friends is tested following a quirky twist of fate. The film, which marked the fourth collaboration between Kartik and Nushrat, exceeded expectations at the box office while receiving above-average reviews. 

Luka Chuppi (2019)

Luka Chuppi, which featured Kartik and actor Kriti Sanon as the lead pair, was a light-hearted comedy that highlighted the nok-jhok between a journalist and a headstrong intern. The film made a solid impact at the box office, proving to be a game-changer for the 'birthday boy'. It had an impressive supporting cast that included Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, and ace actor Vinay Pathak
 

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kartik Aaryan
bollywood
DH Entertainment

What's Brewing

Upcoming Telugu movies to look forward to

Upcoming Telugu movies to look forward to

The women who served as a deadly duo for the Taliban

The women who served as a deadly duo for the Taliban

Politics, science and remarkable race for Covid vaccine

Politics, science and remarkable race for Covid vaccine

DH Deciphers | Hyperloop: How fast and how soon?

DH Deciphers | Hyperloop: How fast and how soon?

Remains of two Vesuvius victims unearthed at Pompeii

Remains of two Vesuvius victims unearthed at Pompeii

Mala Adiga, next US First Lady staffer's Kundapur link

Mala Adiga, next US First Lady staffer's Kundapur link

 