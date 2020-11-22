Birthday special: 4 popular movies that helped Kartik Aaryan make an impact in Bollywood

Kartik Aaryan is arguably one of the most popular young actors in the Hindi film industry and enjoys a strong fan following due to his sincere performances. The self-made hero has starred in quite a few commercially-successful movies and proved that his star power is second to none. On Sunday, as the 'Monologue King' turns a year older, here is a look at four popular films that helped him make an impact in Bollywood.
Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011)
The lively romantic-comedy Pyaar Ka Punchnama, which marked Kartik's Bollywood debut, emerged as a runaway hit at the box office while receiving positive reviews from a section of the audience. The Luv Ranjan-directed film had a young cast that included Divyenndu, Nushrat Bharucha, and Sonnalli Seygall.
Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (2015)
A sequel to the previously-mentioned Pyaar Ka Punchnama, the film helped Kartik consolidate his standing in the industry while emerging as the choice of the 'Gen Y' audience. The romantic-comedy opened to a phenomenal response at the box office, beating the opening day collection of Amitabh Bachchan's Piku.
Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018)
A trademark Luv Ranjan film, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety became the talk of the town due to his fun-filled trailer and quirky title. The comedy revolved around what happens when the bond between two childhood friends is tested following a quirky twist of fate. The film, which marked the fourth collaboration between Kartik and Nushrat, exceeded expectations at the box office while receiving above-average reviews.
Luka Chuppi (2019)
Luka Chuppi, which featured Kartik and actor Kriti Sanon as the lead pair, was a light-hearted comedy that highlighted the nok-jhok between a journalist and a headstrong intern. The film made a solid impact at the box office, proving to be a game-changer for the 'birthday boy'. It had an impressive supporting cast that included Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, and ace actor Vinay Pathak
