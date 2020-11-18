Birthday special: 4 upcoming Nayanthara movies to look forward to

Actor Nayanthara is arguably one of the biggest and most respected names in Tamil cinema. The powerhouse performer enjoys a strong fan following due to her impressive screen presence, soft-spoken yet bold nature and sincere performances. The Maya star has acted in quite a few popular 'heroine-centric' films, proving that she is a force to be reckoned with.

On Wednesday, as the star turns a year older, here is a look at four upcoming movies that might prove to be game-changers for 'Thalaivi'.

Netrikann

Nayanthara reportedly plays the role of a visually-challenged woman in the eagerly-awaited Netrikann. The film, touted to be a thriller, has been directed by Milind Rau of Aval fame and is likely to have an intense storyline. The Vignesh Shivn-produced movie might hit screens in 2021.

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal

The Vignesh Shivn-directed movie has created a fair deal of buzz among fans as it marks Nayanthara's first collaboration with actor Samantha Akkineni. The powerhouse performers will be seen alongside Vijay Sethupathi in the biggie. 'Makkal Selvan' and Nayanthara had previously impressed fans with their chemistry in Naanum Rowdy Dhaan and it remains to be seen whether the two are able to hit the right notes once again.

Annaatthe

The 'Lady Superstar' will be seen alongside Kollywood legend Rajinikanth in the eagerly-awaited Annaatthe, directed by 'Siruthai' Siva. The rural-drama features 'Thalaivar' in a new avatar and is likely to release in theatres next year. It has a strong cast that includes Khushnu, Meena and 'Mahanati' Keerthy Suresh.

Nizhal

Nayanthara will be seen playing the leading lady opposite actor Kunchacko Boban in the Malayalam thriller Nizhal. The film has become the talk of the town with its eerie poster and is likely to feature a gripping storyline. Nizhal is an important release for 'Nayan' as her previous Malayalam movie Love Action Drama, starring Nivin Pauly, had failed to live up to expectations.