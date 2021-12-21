Birthday special: 4 upcoming Tamannaah Bhatia movies to look forward to

Tamannaah Bhatia, who began her acting career as a teenager with the Hindi movie Chand Sa Roshan Chehra, is inarguably one of the most popular names in Telugu cinema. The actor, who starred in the pan-India movies Sye Raa and Baahubali, enjoys a strong fan following due to her sincere performances and glamourous screen presence.

She has acted alongside some of the biggest names from the film fraternity -- right from Prabhas to Chiranjeevi -- and proved that she is an 'A-lister' in her own right. On Tuesday, as 'Avanthika' turns 32, here is a look at four upcoming projects that may help her consolidate her standing in the industry.

F 3 (Telugu)

The 'Milky Beauty' will be seen alongside veteran actor Venkatesh in the lively comedy drama F 3, a sequel to the 2019 release F 2. The film, directed by Anil Ravipudi, is likely to feature a fun-filled storyline and cater to a family audience. Tamannaah's chemistry with the Anari hero and her comic timing were major highlights of the Sankranti blockbuster. It remains to be seen if she is able to work her magic in F 3 as well. The film, backed by Dil Raju, has an impressive cast that includes 'Mege Prince' Varun Tej and Mehreen. F 3 is slated to hit the screens on February 25.

Gurthunda Seethakalam (Telugu)

Tamannaah is paired opposite young star Satyadev in the romantic drama Gurthunda Seethakalam, a remake of the Kannada film Love Mocktail. It revolves around a middle-aged software engineer who endures several personal setbacks in his quest for 'true love'. The flick has been directed by Nagasekhar. Its tunes have been composed by Kaala Bhairava, best known for his work on Color Photo.

Bhola Shankar (Telugu)

Chiranjeevi and Tamannaah, who impressed fans with their chemistry in the previously-mentioned Sye Raa, are set to reunite for the action drama Bhola Shankar. The film, directed by Meher Ramesh, is a remake of Ajith Kumar-Shruti Haasan's Tamil blockbuster Vedalam and caters to a mass audience. The film features Keerthy Suresh as Megastar's sister, the role played by Lakshmi Menon in the original version.

Plan A Plan B (Hindi)

'Tammy', who previously acted in Hindi movies such as Humshakals and Entertainment, is set to try her luck in Bollywood again with Plan A Plan B. The Netflix-backed movie, written by Rajat Arora, revolves around what happens when a matchmaker and a divorce lawyer--from different schools of thought-- cross paths following a turn of events. It will be directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the filmmaker behind films such as Khoobsurat and Veere Di Wedding.