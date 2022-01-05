Birthday special: 5 Deepika Padukone movies that are too good to miss

Deepika Padukone is undoubtedly one of the most popular stars in the Hindi film industry.

The powerhouse performer, who made her Bollywood debut with the 2008 release Om Shanti Om, has emerged as a force to be reckoned with due to her impressive screen presence and sincere performances.

She has worked alongside some of B-Town's biggest stars, right from Shah Rukh Khan to Amitabh Bachchan, proving that she is second to none. On Wednesday, as she turns a year older, here is a look at some of her best films.

Chhapaak ( 2020)

Deepika turned producer with this hard-hitting drama, which featured her in the role of an acid attack survivour. The film was based on the life of Laxmi Agarwal and catered to the multiplex audience. The actor hit all the right notes with her intense performance. She brought out the trauma experienced by her character while capturing her undying spirit. The film opened to a decent response at the box office despite releasing alongside Ajay Devgn's period drama Tanhaji.

Padmaavat ( 2018)

Widely regarded as the film that helped the actor consolidate her standing as Bollywood's favourite 'Lady Superstar', Padmaavat featured her in in the role of the graceful Rajput queen Padmavati and opened to a sensational response at the box office. Deepika essayed the challenging part with with ease, receiving rave reviews for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus. Her work in the Ghoomar song, in particular, was a treat for her die-hard fans. The biggie had a stellar cast that included Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor and Aditi Rao Hydari.

Tamasha ( 2015)

Deepika and Ranbir Kapoor, who impressed fans with their work in Yeh Jawani Hai Deewaani, reunited for Tamasha much to the delight of fans. It, like the Ayan Mukerji-helmed movie, proved to be a showreel for the popular reel couple and received praise from critics. Deepika and Bollywood's 'Saawariya' hit it out of the park with their intense yet relatable chemistry, bringing Tara and Ved to life on the big screen. Tamasha was directed by Imtiaz Ali.

Piku ( 2015)

Deepika delivered a heartwarming performance in ace filmmaker Shoojit Sircar's critically-acclaimed movie Piku, which featured her in the role of a caring daughter. Her scenes with Amitabh Bachchan proved to be the film's proverbial 'x factor' as they were as relatable as can be. Piku featured the late Irrfan Khan in a key role and proved to be a memorable outing for the versatile actor.

Chennai Express ( 2013)

The star, who acted opposite SRK in Om Shanti Om, reuinted with 'King Khan' for the masala entertainer Chennai Express, directed by Rohit Shetty. The film revolved around what happens when the protagonist, a North Indian, falls in love wih a Tamil don's daughter. It was set in Tamil Nadu and featured Deepika in the role of Meenamma. The actor garnered attention with her quirky accent and comic timing. The cast included Sathyaraj, Yogi Babu and Priyamani.

Honourable mentions: Cocktail, Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, XXX: Return of Xander Cage, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Love Aaj Kal

