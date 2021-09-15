Birthday special: 5 movies that prove Ramya Krishnan is a powerhouse performer

Ramya Krishnan is widely regarded as one of the most versatile and talented actors in the film industry. The powerhouse performer, who began her career in the 1980s, enjoys an impressive fan following due to her striking screen presence and sincere performances. The seasoned artist has acted alongside some of the biggest names in the industry--right from Rajinikanth to Nagarjuna-- and proved that she is a bonafide 'Lady Superstar'. On Wednesday, as Ramya, turns 51, here is a look at some of her finest movies.



Sutradharulu (Telugu, 1989)

Ramya made her Tollywood debut with the 1986 Bhale Mithrulu, which sank without a trace. She, subsequently, struggled to find a foothold in the industry as most of her films didn't do as well as expected. The star finally get her big breakthrough when she acted alongside the legendary ANR in director K Vishwanath's critically-acclaimed Sutradharulu , which won the National Award for 'Best Feature Film in Telugu'. The film was set against a rural backdrop and highlighted the futility of violence. Ramya played the role of Seetha/Seethalu and impressed critics with her earnest performance.

Ammoru (Telugu, 1995)



The actor par excellence pushed her limits as an artist when she essayed the role of a goddess in the Kodi Ramakrishna-helmed mythological drama Ammoru, a gamechanger for Telugu cinema. She did complete justice to the challenging part and left the audience mesmerised with her effective screen presence. The film received rave reviews and attained cult status.



Padayappa (Tamil, 1999)

Ramya gave strong proof of her evolution as a performer when she played Nilambari, one of Tamil cinema's most iconic antagonists, in the cult classic Padayappa. Her scenes with Rajinikanth were as intense as can and proved to be the backbone of the blockbuster.



Kochem Ishtam Konchem Kashtam (Telugu, 2009)



The star delivered an engaging performance in the lively romantic-comedy, which received favourable reviews from critics. The film revolved around what happens when the protagonist tries to sort out the differences between his parents in order to settle down with his love interest. Ramya was paired opposite Prakash Raj in the film and won the Filmfare Award for 'Best Supporting Actress . It featured Siddharth and Tamannaah in the lead.



The Baahubali saga (Telugu, 2015/2017)



The ace actor played the role of Sivagami, the 'Rajmata' of Mahismati in director S S Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali, which emerged as a huge commercial success and received rave reviews from all corners. Ramya's intense expressions added a new dimension to the period drama and proved to be one of its biggest highlights. The cast was headlined by Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati and Tamannaah.