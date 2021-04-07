Birthday special: 5 must-watch Ram Gopal Varma movies

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is arguably one of the most celebrated names in the film industry and enjoys a strong fan following due to his hard-hitting brand of storytelling. On Wednesday, as 'Ramu' turns a year older, here is a look at five films that bear testimony to his talent.

Siva (Telugu, 1989)

RGV made his directorial debut with the action-packed Siva, which featured Nagarjuna in the lead. It revolved around student politics and hit the right notes with its intense presentation. The chain scene in particular became extremely popular among the youth. He later remade it in Hindi as Shiva with 'Nags' reprising his role from the original version.

ALSO READ: I know how to make films, not hits: Director Ram Gopal Varma

Kshana Kshanam (Telugu, 1991)

The film featured Venkatesh and Sridevi in the leads and made an impact with its captivating screenplay. The chemistry between the F2 actor and the 'Last Empress' was one of the major highlights of the road thriller. RGV later adapted it in Hindi as Daud with Sanjay Dutt and Urmila Matondkar in the lead.

Rangeela (Hindi, 1995)

The film was a complete departure from Siva and revolved around what happens when a 'tapori' (Aamir Khan) and a film star (Jackie Shroff) fall in love with a vivacious protagonist, played by Urmila. It became a rage due to its catchy tunes and engaging plot. Many feel that it catapulted the Mast actor to instant stardom, establishing her as a force to be reckoned with. There is also a perception that the Hollywood movie Win a Date with Tad Hamilton! was inspired by Rangeela.

Satya (Hindi, 1998)

Widely regarded as one of the finest gangster movies of all time, Satya dealt with the journey of a immigrant who is drawn to the underworld after befriending a don named Bhiku Mhatre. It had a stellar cast headlined by J D Chakravarthy, Manoj Bajpayee and Urmila.

Company (Hindi, 2002)

Set in a similar space as Satya, this was a gritty drama that focused on the dynamics between a fast-rising gangster and his mentor. Company had a stellar cast that included Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi, Mollywood legend Mohanlal and Manisha Koirala. Company received rave reviews and emerged as a hit.