Birthday special: 5 reasons that make Rajinikanth Tamil cinema's undisputed 'Thalaivar'

Rajinikanth is inarguably one of the most revered and celebrated names in Indian cinema. The artiste par excellence enjoys an enviable fan following due to his unique reel mannerisms, energetic screen presence, 'massy' dialogue delivery and humble nature. The legend, who began his career in 1975, remains Kollywood's undisputed 'Thalaivar' despite the emergence of younger stars. In fact, his latest movie Annaatthe collected nearly Rs 35 crore on day 1, emerging as the industry's biggest opener in Tamil Nadu. On Sunday, as the mass hero turns 71, here's a look at the reasons behind his rise from an 'outsider' to 'Thalaivar'

Versatility personified

Rajinikanth has never really shied away from experimenting with his reel image. The star played negative roles during the initial stages of his career before emerging as a bonafide star in the 80s He proved his credentials as a mass hero with his work in blockbusters such as Billa, Thee, Polladhavan, Muthu, and of of course the cult classic Baashha. He, however, never restricted himself to mass roles. 'Superstar' acted in the light-hearted movie Thillu Mullu, a remake of the Bollywood classic Gol Maal. He played himself in Anbulla Rajinikanth, a film about the tender friendship between an ailing young girl and a film star. The K Natraj-helmed flick didn't do too well at the box office but received praise for its sensitive storyline. Johnny and Mullum Malarum too didn't feature him in the role of a macho man.

Man for all formats

Rajinikanth is the only Indian star to have acted in all four major formats of world cinema-- black and white, colour, 3D and motion capture. The matinee idol began his career with the black and white film Apoorva Raagangal. He went on to act in films such as Avargal and Moondru Mudichu , which were shot in the same format. Most of his filmography comprises colour movies, which is something that applies to other stars as well. The star scored a win big over his peers in 2014 when he appeared in the photorealistic motion capture Kochadaiiyaan. Rajini added another feather to his cap when he played four distinct roles in 2.0. which was filmed using 3D technology.

No insecurities

Contrary to perception, Rajinikanth has no qualms about not being the 'star' of the movie, something that encouraged him to take up multi-starrers. The veteran was seen alongside Malayalam cinema's 'Megastar' Mammootty in Thalapathi, which hit the screens in 1991. He took a step back to let Jyothika shine as the titular character in scenes from Chandramukhi. Similarly, Akshay Kumar's Pakshi Rajan-- an undead vigilante-- was the typical Shankar hero in 2.0. The writers built an 'aura' around the character through several terrifying sequences and flashback scenes.

Language no barrier

Rajinikanth, unlike some of his contemporaries, is a known name in Bollywood and the Telugu film industry. He made his presence felt in the Hindi industry with films such as Andhaa Kanoon, ChaalBaaz and Hum. His notable Telugu films include Ram Robert Rahim and Anthuleni Katha. He also acted in a few Kannada films and the English-language movie Bloodstone, pushing his boundaries.

Ready to support young blood

Rajinikanth, who has an eye for talent, is more than open to collaborating with younger filmmakers. He worked with Pa Ranjith in Kabali and Kaala much to the surprise of movie buffs. While the gangster dramas received mixed reviews, they helped the director garner a fair deal of attention at a pan-India level. Similarly, Petta remains Karthik Subbaraj's biggest project to date.