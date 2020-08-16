Birthday special: 5 unforgettable movies that prove Saif Ali Khan is a stellar performer

There’s no denying the fact that Saif Ali Khan is one of the most charismatic and sought-after names in the Hindi film industry. The ‘Chhote Nawab’ has won the love of fans with his suave screen presence, impressive dialogue delivery and unique sense of humour. He starred in quite a few well-received money-spinners, proving that he belongs to the big league. On Sunday, as the ‘Stylish Khan’, turns a year older, here is a look at five movies that bear testimony to his acting prowess.

Love Aaj Kal (2009)

Directed by the one and only Imtiaz Ali , Love Aaj Kal revolved around the ‘changing’ meaning up love and clicked with those fond of romantic movies. Boasting of an engaging screenplay and some catchy tunes, it emerged a smash hit.

Race (2008)

Featuring Saif in a suave new avatar, Race was one of the finest thrillers of the year. The Abbas-Mustan-directed movie hit the right notes with its stylish presentation and gripping screenplay. It had a star-studded cast that included Bipasha Basu, Anil Kapoor, Sameera Reddy and Katrina Kaif. Saif also played the lead role in Race 2, a sequel to Race.

Omkara (2006)

An adaptation of the Shakespearean tragedy Othello, Omkara was directed by ace filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj and featured Saif in the role of the scheming Langda Tyagi. A commercial success, it received rave reviews from all corners and attained cult status. It had a stellar cast headlined by Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor expecting second child

Hum Tum (2005)

Featuring a National award-winning performance from Saif, Hum Tum was an enjoyable romantic-drama that revolved around the relationship between a ‘ladies’ man’ and a feisty young woman. Loosely-based on the American movie When Harry Met Sally, it emerged as a runaway hit at the box office.

Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

A multi-starrer, Dil Chahta Hai revolved the romantic journeys of three college friends. It redefined the tenets of ‘bromance’ in Hindi cinema and made a good impact at the box office. It was Farhan Akhtar’s directorial debut. The cast included Akshaye Khanna, Aamir Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Preity Zinta.