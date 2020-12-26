Birthday special: 7 must-watch movies that prove Salman Khan is the 'Sultan' of Bollywood

Actor Salman Khan is regarded as one of the most popular and bankable stars in the Hindi film industry. 'Bhai' enjoys a fan following due to his impressive presence, sincere performances and macho reel image. He has starred in quite a few major blockbusters, proving that he is the undisputed 'Sultan' of the box office. On Sunday, as Salman turns a year older, here is a look at five films that bear testimony to his talent.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994)

The Sooraj Barjatya-helmed classic revolved around what happens when two lovers find lovers find themselves in a difficult situation following a tragedy. It emerged as a blockbuster at the box office, receiving rave reviews from all corners. Salman's chemistry with Madhuri Dixit proved to be the biggest highlight of the biggie. The film featured iconic songs such as Didi Tera Devar and Pehla Pehla Pyar.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999)

An intense romantic drama , Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam hit the right notes with the crackling chemistry between Salman and his leading Aishwarya Rai. 'Bhai' delivered an effective performance, which resonated with the masses. The film had a relatable storyline that revolved around love and separation. The cast included Ajay Devgn, Vikram Gokhale and Zohra Sehgal.

Tere Naam (2003)

Salman upped his game and delivered what many regard as the best performance of his career with Tere Naam, a remake of Vikram's Tamil movie Sethu. The Satish Kaushik-helmed movie hit struck a chord with its hard-hitting presentation, emerging as a success. Himesh Reshammiya's music was a major highlight of the film.

Wanted (2009)

The Boney Kapoor-backed actioner is regarded as the film the established Salman as the choice of the masses. It featured him in a rough and tough new avatar, adding a new dimension to his career. 'Bhai' did justice to his action sequences, hitting the right notes with his swag. The film was a remake of Mahesh Babu's Pokiri.

Dabangg (2010)

The actor consolidated his standing as a mass hero with the Abhinav Kashyap-directed Dabangg, which featured him in the role of a cop. 'Chulbul' hit the right notes with perfect timing and dialogue delivery. The blockbuster marked Sonakshi Sinha's big-screen debut.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)

The Kabir Khan-helmed movie, a complete departure from Wanted and Dabangg, revolved around what happens when a simpleton from India decides to help a Pakistani girl reunite with her loved ones. Salman delivered a restrained performance, letting his young co-star Harshaali 'Munni' Malhotra enjoy her moment in the spotlight.

Sultan (2016)

Salman followed an intense fitness regime to play a wrestler/fighter in the Ali Abbas Zafar-directed sports-drama. The film received reviews, emerging as a runaway hit at the box office. The cast included Anushka Sharma, Randeep Hooda and Amit Sadh.