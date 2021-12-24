Birthday special: A look at Anil Kapoor's success formula

Anil Kapoor, who has been an important part of Hindi cinema for nearly four decades, enjoys a strong fan following due to his impressive screen presence and impeccable acting style.

The underrated performer has acted in some of Bollywood's biggest movies--right from Tezaab to Race-- proving that he is a synonym for success. On Friday, as Kapoor turns 65, here is a look at his success formula.

Versatility personified

The actor has never hesitated to experiment with his reel image. He impressed the masses with his work in cult films like Tezaab and Ladlaa. He was equally impressive in class movies such as Viraasat, Taal, Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai and Lamhe. The star tickled the funnybone with No Entry and Chameli Ki Shaadi, giving proof of his versatility. Kapoor, unlike some of his peers, emerged as the choice of the younger generation when he played an 'invisible superhero' in the timeless classic Mr India. His ability to reinvent himself helped him steer clear of audience fatigue.

Belives in multi-starrers

Kapoor has never had any qualms about being part of multi-starrers something that helped him bag plenty of exciting projects. He teamed up with Jackie Shroff for 12 films with Ram Lakhan being the most iconic of the lot. He collaborated with the legendary Dilip Kumar for Mashaal and Karma. The star emerged as Taal's surprise package even though the musical drama revolved around the relationship between the characters played by Akshaye Khannna and Aishwarya Rai. The star's ability to thrive in an ensemble cast helped him remain relevant despite the emergence of fresh talent.

Not afraid to test international waters

The star garnered international attention with his work in the American series 24 and Danny Boyle's well-received Slumdog Millionaire. He was also part of Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol. While he is not perceived to be a crossover sensation, his association with these projects helped him connect with a new audience.

No slowing down

There is a perception that actors slow down beyond a certain age. This, clearly does not apply to Kapoor as he is still a busy bee. The star tried something different when he acted in the 'Meta film' AK Vs AK, which premiered digitally lat year. He is set to appear alongside Ranbir Kapoor in director Sandep Vanga's Animal, a thriller with a dark plot. The Nayak hero also has Jugg Jugg Jeeyo, co-starring Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani, in his kitty.

