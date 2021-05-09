Birthday special: Are you looking forward to these Sai Pallavi movies?

There's no denying the fact that Sai Pallavi has carved a niche for herself in the Telugu film industry due to her vivacious screen presence and relatable acting style. The star lives life on her own terms and rarely hesitates to voice her opinion on matters close to her heart, which has made her the choice of the 'Gen Y' crowd. On Sunday, as 'Malar' turns a year older, here is a look at her upcoming movies

Love Story

Sai Pallavi became the talk of T-town when she collaborated with Sekhar Kammula for the romantic drama Fidaa, which featured her in the role of Bhanumathi. The actor has reunited with the ace filmmaker for Love Story, a film revolving around the journey of a couple. It features Naga Chaitanya in the lead and marks his first collaboration with the Maari 2 star. It was to hit the screens earlier this year but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 situation.



Virata Parvam

The film is touted to be a period drama with political undertones and revolves around the Naxalite movement of the 1990s. It features Sai Pallavi in an intense new avatar, which has piqued the curiosity of the fans. Rana Daggubati, who became a pan-India star with the Baahubali saga, plays the lead role in Virata Parvam. The cast includes Priyamani, Naveen Chandra, Sai Chand and Nivetha Pethuraj. Tabu was to play a role in the biggie but opted out due to scheduling conflicts and was replaced by Nandita Das.



Shyam Singha Roy



Sai Pallavi will be reuniting with her MCA co-star Nani for the eagerly-awaited movie Shyam Singha Roy, which is set in Kolkata. It is being directed by Rahul Sankrityan of Taxiwaala fame and features the 'Natural Star' in a suave new avatar. The movie has garnered a fair deal of attention as it reportedly features a mix of supernatural elements and rib-tickling comedy. The cast includes Uppena star Kirthi Shetty, Madonna Sebastian and Bengali actor Jisshu Sengupta.