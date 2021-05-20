Birthday special: Are you looking forward to these upcoming Jr NTR movies?

Jr NTR, a part of the prestigious Nandamuri family, is widely regarded as one of the most talented and bankable stars in the Telugu film industry. The mass hero initially received flak for his unconventional looks but soon silenced detractors with his versatility, physical transformation and lively screen presence.

On Thursday, as the 'Young Tiger' turns a year older, here is a look at his upcoming films



RRR



Jr NTR plays the role of the tribal leader Komaram Bheem in the S S Rajamouli-directed period drama. The film stars Ram Charan, who plays Alluri Sitharamaraju, as the parallel lead and marks his first collaboration with Tarak. The biggie is expected to have several larger-than-life action scenes and gripping dialogues. It features Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt as the leading lady and marks her Tollywood debut. The cast includes Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Shriya Saran, Olivia Morris and Ray Stevenson. RRR is slated to hit the screens on October 13 but that might not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

NTR 30



Tarak will soon be teaming up with Koratala Siva for a film being referred to as NTR 30. The biggie is likely to have political undertones and feature the Yamadonga hero in a new avatar. Jr NTR and the Bharat Ane Nenu helmer had previously teamed up for the 2016 release Janatha Garage, which exceeded expectations at the box office. Many expect. NTR 30 to be massier than their previous film. It is expected that the shoot will begin after Koratala wraps up his latest movie Acharya, featuring 'Megastar' Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal as the lead pair.

Prashanth Neel's next movie

Jr NTR is also expected to team up with KGF helmer Prashanth Neel for a pan-India movie after wrapping up his current commitments. The biggie is likely to have a commercial storyline with plenty of mass elements. This will mark Neel's second collaboration with a Telugu star. He is working on Salaar, which features Baahubali hero Prabhas in the lead.