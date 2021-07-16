Birthday special: Are you looking forward to these upcoming Katrina Kaif movies?

Katrina Kaif is arguably one of the biggest and most popular stars in the Hindi film industry. The self-made sensation enjoys a strong fan following due to her sincere performances, glamorous screen presence and 'never give up' attitude. She has worked with the biggest names in the industry--right from Salman Khan to Ranbir Kapoor-- and proved that she is a force to be reckoned with. On Friday, as 'Kat' turns a year older, here is a look at her upcoming movies.

Sooryavanshi

The star will be seen alongside Akshay Kumar, who previously worked with her in films such as Namaste London and Singh Is King, in the Rohit Shetty-helmed Sooryavanshi. The film is touted to be an actioner and revolves around the adventures of a deadly cop. It is a part of Bollywood's 'Cop Universe' and has the potential to be a box office draw. Sooryavanshi will hit the screens once the Covid-19 situation improves.

Phone Bhoot

Katrina is set to act alongside Sidhanth Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter of Dhadak fame in the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot. The film has created a fair deal of buzz among fans with its quirky poster, which suggests that it may prove to be a delightful watch. It has been directed by Gurmeet Singh.

Tiger 3

The star will reprise the role of the feisty Zoya in the Maneesh Sharma-helmed Tiger 3, a sequel to the well-received Tiger Zinda Hai. It features Salman Khan in the titular role and is likely to be more action-packed than the prequel. The biggie stars Emraan Hashmi, the erstwhile 'Serial Kisser', as the antagonist.

Super Soldier (Working title)

Super Soldier features the Dhoom 3 star in the titular role and is touted to be the first Bollywood superhero saga to be headlined by a female actor. It will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who wielded the microphone for Bharat and Sultan, and will have plenty of action scenes. There is, however, no clarity on the shooting schedule at this point.

