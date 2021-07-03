Birthday special: Did you know Tom Cruise was considered for 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'?

There's no denying the fact Tom Cruise is one of the biggest and most bankable action stars in Hollywood. The Mission Impossible hero enjoys a strong fan following due to his intense performances and dashing looks. While almost everyone is aware of his contribution to Hollywood, not everyone may know that he was considered for the Bollywood film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

According to reports, the flick was originally supposed to revolve around the romantic journey of an American man and his Indian lover. Things, however, didn't work out, as the makers had second thoughts about casting an International actor in the project. The role eventually went to Shah Rukh Khan and the rest is history. The romantic drama emerged as a blockbuster and soon attained cult status. It starred Kajol as the leading lady and established her as an A-lister. The biggie had an impressive supporting cast that included Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, Parmeet Sethi, Anupam Kher and Satish Shah. Several filmmakers have tried to pay homage to the film with their work.

The consensus is that Jab We Met and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani had shades of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The British film Slumdog Millionaire featured a scene similar to the train sequence seen in the Aditya Chopra-directed movie. Interestingly, Barack Obama, the then President of the United States, had quoted a line from the flick during his visit to India in 2015. Donald Trump too mentioned the film when he visited the country last year.

Coming back to the present, Cruise remains the choice of the masses despite the emergence of younger stars. The actor was last seen in Fallout, the sixth installment of the Mission Impossible franchise, which did well at the box office. He is working on Mission: Impossible 7, slated to release next year. It was recently reported that actor Prabhas would be part of the biggie but the director Christopher McQuarrie dismissed the rumours.

Cruise also has Top Gun: Maverick in his kitty.