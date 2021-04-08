Have you seen these 5 Allu Arjun movies?

Birthday special: Have you seen these 5 Allu Arjun movies?

Tollywood actor Allu Arjun turns 38 today

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 08 2021, 10:28 ist
  • updated: Apr 08 2021, 10:37 ist
Actor Allu Arjun. Credit: Facebook/AlluArjun

There's no denying the fact that Allu Arjun has over the years emerged as one of the most popular and bankable actors in the Telugu film industry. The mass hero, who began his career 18 years ago, is loved by the one and all due to his charismatic personality and gripping screen presence. On Thursday, as the 'Stylish Star' turns a year older, here is a look at five movies that prove he is synoym for success

Aarya (2004)

The action-packed romantic drama was directed by Sukumar and revolved around what happens when the protagonist falls in love with a shy young girl. The film proved to be a treat for fans as it had a relatable plot with plenty of commercial elements. Aarya did well at the box office, establishing Allu Arjun as a force to be reckoned with. 

 

Desamuduru (2007)

The Puri Jagannath-directed actioner emerged as a big hit at the box office, helping Allu Arjun consolidate his standing in Tollywood. The action scenes became extremely popular and established 'Bunny' as the choice of the masses. The film revolved around the clash between a 'crusader' and a local smuggler, played by Pradeep Rawat. It starred Hansika Motwani as the leading lady and proved to be a gamechanger for the 'Bubbly Beauty'. 

 

Julayi (2011)

Julayi featured Allu Arjun in a macho new avatar, which clicked with the janta, and  emerged  as one of the biggest hits of his career. His dancing skills and rugged looks were appreciated, which helped the Trivikram Srinivas-helmed biggie attain cult status. The cast included Ileana, Rajendra Prasad and Sonu Sood. It was remade in Tamil as Saagasam with Prashanth in the lead.

 

S/O Satyamurthy (2015)

The film marked Allu Arjun's second collaboration with 'Guruji And hit the right notes with its emotional narrative, which touched upon the 'father sentiment'.  The young hero's scenes with Kannada star Upendra, who played the notorious Devaraj, are widely regarded as the USP of the film. It starred Samantha Akkineni and Nithya Menen as the leading ladies. 

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020)

The action-comedy made a solid impact at the box office despite releasing a day after Sarleru Neekevvaru, helping the Vedam actor score a big win over Mahesh Babu.  The actor's 'hook step' in the OMG Daddy number became a rage among fans. The film featured Pooja Hegde as the leading lady, marking her second collaboration with her DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham co-star. It is being remade in Hindi with Kartik Aaryan in the lead. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

allu arjun
Tollywood
DH Entertainment

What's Brewing

Indonesia Prez Jokowi wants something more than growth

Indonesia Prez Jokowi wants something more than growth

YouTube reveals views that go to rule-breaking videos

YouTube reveals views that go to rule-breaking videos

Is ‘femtech’ the next big thing in healthcare?

Is ‘femtech’ the next big thing in healthcare?

Vaccine equity is more important than vaccine passports

Vaccine equity is more important than vaccine passports

DH Toon | India's vaccine diplomacy poses a conundrum

DH Toon | India's vaccine diplomacy poses a conundrum

Will people of colour win all 4 acting Oscars in 2021?

Will people of colour win all 4 acting Oscars in 2021?

India's worsening gender gap worrying

India's worsening gender gap worrying

AstraZeneca vaccine: What we know and don't know

AstraZeneca vaccine: What we know and don't know

 