Birthday special: Have you seen these 5 Allu Arjun movies?

There's no denying the fact that Allu Arjun has over the years emerged as one of the most popular and bankable actors in the Telugu film industry. The mass hero, who began his career 18 years ago, is loved by the one and all due to his charismatic personality and gripping screen presence. On Thursday, as the 'Stylish Star' turns a year older, here is a look at five movies that prove he is synoym for success

Aarya (2004)

The action-packed romantic drama was directed by Sukumar and revolved around what happens when the protagonist falls in love with a shy young girl. The film proved to be a treat for fans as it had a relatable plot with plenty of commercial elements. Aarya did well at the box office, establishing Allu Arjun as a force to be reckoned with.

Desamuduru (2007)

The Puri Jagannath-directed actioner emerged as a big hit at the box office, helping Allu Arjun consolidate his standing in Tollywood. The action scenes became extremely popular and established 'Bunny' as the choice of the masses. The film revolved around the clash between a 'crusader' and a local smuggler, played by Pradeep Rawat. It starred Hansika Motwani as the leading lady and proved to be a gamechanger for the 'Bubbly Beauty'.

Julayi (2011)

Julayi featured Allu Arjun in a macho new avatar, which clicked with the janta, and emerged as one of the biggest hits of his career. His dancing skills and rugged looks were appreciated, which helped the Trivikram Srinivas-helmed biggie attain cult status. The cast included Ileana, Rajendra Prasad and Sonu Sood. It was remade in Tamil as Saagasam with Prashanth in the lead.

S/O Satyamurthy (2015)

The film marked Allu Arjun's second collaboration with 'Guruji And hit the right notes with its emotional narrative, which touched upon the 'father sentiment'. The young hero's scenes with Kannada star Upendra, who played the notorious Devaraj, are widely regarded as the USP of the film. It starred Samantha Akkineni and Nithya Menen as the leading ladies.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020)

The action-comedy made a solid impact at the box office despite releasing a day after Sarleru Neekevvaru, helping the Vedam actor score a big win over Mahesh Babu. The actor's 'hook step' in the OMG Daddy number became a rage among fans. The film featured Pooja Hegde as the leading lady, marking her second collaboration with her DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham co-star. It is being remade in Hindi with Kartik Aaryan in the lead.