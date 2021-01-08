Birthday special: Have you seen these 5 popular Yash movies?

It is no secret that Yash is one of the most popular young stars in the Kannada film industry. The heart-throb enjoys a strong fan following due to his sincere performances and intelligent selection of roles. The self-made sensation emerged as a pan-India brand when his movie KGF opened to a thunderous response at the box office. On Friday, as 'Rocky Bhai' turns a year older, here is a look at some of his most memorable films.

KGF (2018)

The film revolved around the journey of an ambitious young man and hit the right notes with its effective presentation. The film clicked with the masses due to its relatable storyline and 'paisa vasool' dialogues, thus exceeding expectations. Its sequel, titled KGF Chapter 2, is slated to release this year.

Masterpiece (2015)

Masterpiece, widely regarded as the film that helped Yash consolidate his standing as an action star, revolved around what happens when a 'rowdy' locks horns with a drug lord following a twist of fate. The simple storyline proved to be an asset for the film as it had enough 'masala' to keep the audience hooked.

Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari (2014)

The romantic-comedy, featuring Yas and his future wife Radhika Pandit in the lead roles, hit the right notes due to the sincere performances and engaging plot. The 'Rocking Star' did justice to the role of a hot-headed college-goer, redefining the meaning of 'cool' with his reel antics. The film was remade in Marathi and Odia as Mr. and Mrs. Sadachari and Shakti, respectively.

Googly (2013)

Googly, a neat and entertaining romantic-comedy, featured Yash in the role of an absent-minded young man and proved to be a feat for the 'Gen Y' audience. The actor's scenes with Kriti Kharbanda were a major highlight of the Pawan Wadeyar-directed movie. The movie had an impressive cast that included Anant Nag, comedian Sadhu Kokila and Sudha Belawadi.

Modalasala (2010)

Yash scored his first solo hit with this fairly engaging romantic-comedy, thus adding a new dimension to his career. It had an intriguing plot revolving around the story of two youngsters, who come across as the 'ideal children'. Harikrishna's soundtrack was an important part of the narrative.