Birthday special: Have you seen these popular Paresh Rawal movies?

Paresh Rawal is arguably one of the most respected and versatile performers in the Hindi film industry. The seasoned performer, who entered the Hindi film industry in the 1980s, enjoys a strong fan following due to his flawless comic timing and memorable dialogue delivery . On Sunday, as 'Babu Bhaiyaa' turns a year older, here is a look at five films that bear testimony to his talent.

Sardar (1993)

The Ketan Mehta-directed biographical drama revolved around the life of the 'Iron Man' Vallabhbhai Patel while highlighting his contribution to the freedom struggle. Rawal did complete justice to the challenging role, giving strong proof of his abilities. The film received rave reviews and attained cult status.

Sir (1993)

The classic romantic drama created a fair deal of buzz among fans due to the fact that it brought together two stellar performers--Nasseeruddin Shah and Rawal. While 'Naseer' essayed the titular character, Rawal played the role of a don/gang leader named Velji. The two ace actors complemented each other, helping the film emerge as a critical success. The future BJP leader won the National Award for 'Best Supporting Actor' for his work in the Mahesh Bhatt-helmed film.

Hera Pheri (2000)

Widely regarded as the film that established Rawal as the choice of the younger audience, Hera Phera was a delightful comedy that catered to the masses. The actor played the role of Baburao, hitting the right notes with his comic timing . His chemistry with Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty was a highlight of the cult comedy. It was a remake of the Malayalam classic Ramoji Rao Speaking, which starred Sai Kumar.

Welcome (2007)

Rawal played the role of the eccentric 'Dr Ghunggroo' in the movie and hit it out of the park with his enjoyable performance. His scenes with Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor were the highlight of the blockbuster. The film's cast was headlined by Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. Rawal was also part of the sequel Welcome Back, which released in 2015.

OMG (2012)

The satirical comedy drama revolved around what happens when an atheist, played by Rawal, decides to 'sue god' after his shop is destroyed in an earthquake. The Umesh Shukla-helmed movies garnered attention due to the intriguing premise and mature execution, emerging as a hit. The cast included Akshay Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty and the late Om Puri.