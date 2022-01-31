Birthday special: Here's how Preity Zinta made an impact in Telugu cinema

It's no secret that Preity Zinta is one of the most respected and accomplished names in the film industry today. The powerhouse performer, who began her career with the 1998 release Dil Se, enjoys a strong fan following due to her impressive screen presence and impeccable style statement. While almost everyone is aware of her contribution to Bollywood, not many may know that she made an impact in the Telugu film industry as well.

The 'Pretty Woman' entered Tollywood with Premante Idera, which hit the screens months shortly after Dil Se. The film was directed by Jayanth C Paranjee and featured Venkatesh in the lead. It revolved around what happens when the protagonist falls in love with a charming young woman after meeting her during a wedding. As the story progress, he learns something shocking about his lady love. Preity received praise for her work in the film and earned a Filmfare nomination in the 'Best Actress' category, Premante Idera had an impressive supporting cast that included Kaikala Satyanarayana, Srihari and Brahmanandam. The film was remade in Kannada as O Premave with 'Crazy Star' V Ravichandran and Rambha in the lead.

Preity subsequently appeared in the 1999 romantic comedy Raja Kumarudu, which featured her as the leading lady opposite Telugu cinema's future 'Prince' Mahesh Babu. The film was directed by ace filmmaker K Raghavendra Rao, who had previously wielded the microphone for classics such as Vetagaadu and Himmatwala to name a few. Raja Kumarudu did well at the box office, attaining cult status. It was later dubbed in Hindi as Prince No 1.

Post Raja Kumarudu, Preity decided to concentrate on Bollywood and didn't sign any new Telugu movies. She consolidated her position in Hindi cinema with films such as Veer-Zaara, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Salaam Namaste to name a few. The actor was last seen in Bhaiaji Superhit, which hit the screens in 2018. The action-comedy featured Sunny Deol in two distinct roles and catered to his die-hard fans.

While Preity is yet to sign her next movie, she stays in touch with fans through social media.