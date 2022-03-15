Birthday special | 'RRR' to 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani': Will Alia Bhatt strike gold with these upcoming movies?

Alia Bhatt, who recently floored critics with her impressive performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi, is inarguably one of the most sought-after stars in Hindi cinema today. The actor made her Bollywood debut with the light-heated entertainer Student of the Year before taking up intense roles in movies such as Udta Punjab and Raazi. Alia is set to experiment with her reel image even further in the coming months as she has quite an impressive lineup of films. On Tuesday, as she turns 29, here is a look at what the future holds for her.

RRR

Alia is set to make her Tollywood debut with the pan-India movie Rise Roar Revolt (RRR), slated to hit the screens on March 25. The S S Rajamouli-helmed biggie features her in the role 'Sita' and marks her first collaboration with Jr NTR and Ram Charan. It is based on the fictional adventures of real freedom fighters and is touted to be bigger than the Baahubali franchise. The cast includes Ajay Devgn, Samuthirkani, Shriya Saran and Olivia Morris.

Brahmastra

Alia will be seen alongside real-life beau Ranbir Kapoor in this ambitious superhero saga with mythological undertones. It has been directed Ayan Mukerji and is likely to be a gamechanger for Hindi cinema. Alia, who plays a character named 'Isha', will be seen in a new avatar in Wake Up Sid helmer's magnum opus, Amitabh Bachchan and Telugu star Nagarjuna play key roles in the biggie.

Darlings

Alia will star in and produce this comedy drama, which is set against the backdrop of lower-middle-class neighborhood in Mumbai. Darlings revolves around a mother-duo and highlights how 'offending women can be dangerous' Darlings marks Alia's first collaboration with Shefali Shah, who has emerged as a force to reckon with in recent years with her work in web series such as Delhi Crime and Human.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

The young star is set to reunite with Ranveer Singh, who acted alongside her in the well-received Gully Boy, for the romantic drama Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, The multi-starrer will be helmed by Karan Johar, who previously directed Alia in Student of the Year. The film is likely to have intense and dramatic romantic sequences. The cast incluides Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

Heart of Stone

Alia is set to follow in Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone's footsteps with the Tom Harper-helmed spy movie, which marks her Hollywood debut. The cast is headlined by Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Given the genre, one can expect it to have plenty of thrilling fight/chase sequences.