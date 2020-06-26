Birthday special: When Suresh Gopi acted in a Hindi movie

There’s no denying the fact that Suresh Gopi is one of the most popular and respected actors in Malayalam cinema. An artiste par excellence, he enjoys a solid fan following due to his impressive selection of roles and gripping screen presence. While most fans are aware of his contribution to Mollywood, not many know he once acted in a Hindi movie.

The actor made his Bollywood debut with a supporting role in New Delhi (1988), a remake of the popular Malayalam movie of the same name. The film, helmed by Mollywood filmmaker Joshiy, revolved around what happens when an honest journalist is imprisoned for exposing the wrongdoings of two corrupt politicians. It featured Jeetendra and Sumalatha as the lead pair and received rave reviews from ‘Jeetu’ fans.

The remake, however, failed to set the box office on fire as it featured the same supporting cast as the original version. Movie buffs were not able to connect with the characters played by the Mollywood actors and this affected the commercial prospects.

Coming back to Suresh Gopi, he is going through a good phase on the work front. The actor recently impressed a vast section of the audience with his effective performance in Dulquer Salmaan’s Varane Avashyamund, which did well at the box office. The romantic-comedy revolves around how the lives of four people from different walks of life get intertwined following a series of unexpected incidents. The film landed in a controversy when a section of society took offence to a scene that featured a dog named Prabhakaran. The matter was resolved when DQ issued an apology and put things in context.

Suresh Gopi will soon be turning his attention to the Hindi-Tamil bilingual Mahavir Karna, featuring Vikram in the titular role. Many feel, the biggie has the potential to establish the Christian Brothers actor as a pan-India star. He also has three Malayalam movies in his kitty.