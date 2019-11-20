'Black Widow' an action film with heart: Florence Pugh

Actor Florence Pugh says Marvel Studios' upcoming "Black Widow" maybe a big action movie but the Scarlett Johansson-fronted stand-alone has a lot of heart.

The 23-year-old actor recently wrapped shooting on the film, in which she stars alongside Johansson and Rachel Weisz in the Cate Shortland-directed film. It also stars David Harbour and OT Fagbenle.

Teasing the tone of the film, Pugh said "Black Widow" is a "raw, painful and beautiful" movie.

"I think we've made something very raw and very painful and very beautiful and I think people are going to be really surprised by the outcome of a big action film having that much heart.

"And I know lots of people will be emotional about her because her character had such a hard ending (in 'Endgame'), but it was special learning from her, and she’s been doing this for like 10 years in those films. For this to be her film was special. And I got to be there and see how she does stunts and lives it, and it’s so her," she told "Booksmart" star Beanie Feldstein on Variety's Actors on Actors.

Pugh, who will next be seen in Greta Gerwig's take on Louisa May Alcott's "Little Women", said she is grateful to be working with women directors in women-led projects.

"The fact that I got to do one of those films with a lead actress and the most beautiful and warm director, Cate Shortland, was a very, very unique and special experience," she said.

"I don’t know what the other films are like and working on them, but I remember being on set many times and thinking, ‘I know this isn’t like this, I know this is unique and I have to take it all in'," she added.

"Black Widow" will hit the theatres on May 1, 2020.