Blake Lively confirms pregnancy, slams paparazzi for freaking her kids

Hollywood star Blake Lively has confirmed she is expecting her fourth child with actor-husband Ryan Reynolds.

In an Instagram post, the 35-year-old actor also blasted the paparazzi for queuing up outside her home to get pictures of her.

"Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a sighting will leave me alone. You freak me and my kids out," Lively wrote along with photos of her with her friends and family, where she is showing her baby bump.

The photos included one with her friend Taylor Swift and in another, she is embracing her older sister, Robyn Lively.

Lively thanked the people who abide by the “No Kids Policy” of celebrities, which urges media outlets to stop buying photos from paparazzi of stars’ kids.

"Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children. You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a ‘No Kids Policy.’ You all make all the difference. Much love!" she concluded.

Lively revealed her pregnancy on Thursday after she appeared at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit on Thursday.

The actor posed for the shutterbugs in a sequined long-sleeved mini dress flaunting her baby bump.

Lively and Reynolds, 45, are already parents to daughters James, Inez, and Betty.

They have been together since 2010 when they met and starred together in the Warner Bros/DC superhero film Green Lantern. The couple tied the knot in 2012.

While Lively was last seen in the 2020 film The Rhythm Section, Reynolds recently starred in The Adam Project, the 2022 Netflix movie.