Blockbuster 'Badava Rascal' to stream on Voot

Actor Dhananjaya, who had a terrific 2021, wrapped up the year with the blockbuster 'Badava Rascal'. The family drama was his maiden production venture. The movie, which released on Christmas eve, is still running in theatres but the streaming date of the film is already out.

The Kannada film, directed by Shankar Guru, will stream on Voot Select from January 26. Also starring Amrutha Iyengar, Rangayana Raghu, Tara and Nagabhushana, the film is about what happens when a son of an auto driver falls in love with a politician's daughter. The film attempts to explore the struggles and realities associated with a middle-class family. The lead couple gets separated for a specific reason and what happens next forms the crux of the story, which also gives emphasis to friendship.

The film's humour, Vasuki Vaibhav's songs and fine acting from Dhananjaya and Rangayana Raghu impressed the audience. The film was Dhananjaya's sixth and last release of the year. He was also seen in 'Pogaru', 'Yuvarathnaa', 'Salaga', the OTT hit 'Rathnan Prapancha' and the Telugu blockbuster 'Pushpa'.