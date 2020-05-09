Bob Dylan announces first album of original songs in 8 years

Bob Dylan announces first album in 8 years

  May 09 2020
Music icon Bob Dylan is set to release his first album of original songs in eight years, Rough and Rowdy Ways, on June 19.

The album is a follow up of 2012's Tempest. The Nobel Prize-winning singer shared the release date of his new studio effort on Instagram and also released a third song from the album, the guitar-heavy False Prophet.

The song follows Murder Most Foul and I Contain Multitudes. The album, his 39th collection of original songs, is said to be named after the 1929 Jimmie Rodgers classic My Rough and Rowdy Ways It has ten tracks; on the CD version, while the 17-minute-long Murder Most Foul will get its own disc

