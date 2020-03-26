Bollywood actor Nimmi no more

Veteran actor Nimmi passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday. The doe-eyed Nimmi had acted in films featuring the legendary troika of Dev Anand, Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar. Nimmi has also appeared alongside leading ladies of her times Madhubala, Nargis, Suraiya, Meena Kumari and Geeta Bali. She was 88.

Nimmi was ailing for some time and passed away at the Sarla Nursing Home following a heart attack.

Her husband, S Ali Raza passed away in 2007.

The stunning Nimmi has acted in films like Barsaat (1949), Deedar (1951), Daag (1952), Aan (1952), Amar (1954), Uran Khatola (1955), Kundan (1955) and Basant Bahar (1956).

In the fifties and sixties, she had acted in several films, essaying small roles.

Saira Banu in a message from Dilip Kumar's Twitter handle said: "Dilip Sahab and I are feeling a deep sense of personal loss at the passing away of our beloved Nimmi ji. Nimmi ji spent good time with my mother Naseem Banu and through my mother and my husband, I built a bond with her. Such stalwarts are rare. Nimmi ji will be missed. May Allah bless her with Jannat. I have tears in my eyes as I am dictating this."

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor tweeted: "RIP. Thank you Nimmi aunty for all the blessings and love for Bobby on its premiere release. You were part of the RK family. Barsaat was your first film. Allha aapko Jannat naseeb kare. Ameen."

Filmmaker-activist Mahesh Bhatt tweeted: "You may win your hearts desire, but in the end you are cheated of it by death. Goodbye Nimmiji. Yesteryear’s dove-eyed actress Nimmi passes away at 88".

Legendary actor Pran's son Sunil Sikand said: "Dad’s Rakhi sister is no more. Om Shanti Nimmi ji."

Born Nawab Banoo on February 18, 1933, in Agra, she was given the screen name "Nimmi" by Raj Kapoor, before the launch of Barsaat.

She played roles that were ahead of her times.

For her looks coupled with melodious songs, she had a huge fan following.