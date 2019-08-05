Bollywood actors back govt on scrapping of Article 370

Bollywood actors Paresh Rawal, Gul Panag and Vikrant Massey on Monday congratulated the Centre for abolishing Article 370 that gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Home Minister Amit Shah moved the resolution on Article 370 and a separate bill to bifurcate the state into two separate union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Article 370 scrapped: Live Updates

Reacting to the news, Rawal, a former BJP MP, said the country had become one in its truest sense today.

"Today is the true and complete independence of our motherland. Today in the true sense of the word INDIA becomes ONE! Jai Hind," the actor wrote on Twitter.

Panag hailed the decision as "an incredibly bold move".

"I do hope that the lives of the average Kashmiri will change for the better in the future. And also, for now, that their connectivity is restored so we can hear what they have to say too. #370Abolished," she added.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher said, "I have woken up in NY to the best news of my life about Kashmir.... Congratulations India."

He had on Sunday posted a cryptic tweet, saying, "Kashmir Solution has begun."

Calling it a "historical day" and an issue that was long pending, Jammu-born actor Mohit Raina said the move will only help create education and employment for the people in the Valley.

"This movement will only get Kashmir in the forefront for all the right reasons. The investors will create numerous job opportunities for the common man which will in turn boost economy of the state and the youth will not fall prey to people with malicious intentions which will indirectly reduce violence in the Valley," Raina said in a statement.

Vikrant Massey expressed gratitude towards the Centre.

"Never did I think I'd say this. But, THANK YOU! @BJP4India @AmitShah & @narendramodi It had to go! #Article370 Those warning of 'dangerous consequences' SHAME ON YOU! #OneNationOneLaw," the actor wrote on the microblogging site.

Dia Mirza wished for the "peace, prosperity and sustainable development for the people of #Ladakh and #JammuAndKashmir."

The actor recently starred in Kashmir-set web series Kaafir.

Actor Raveena Tandon said she wished for a "peaceful growth" for Kashmir and Kashmiris.

Srinagar-born National Award-winning actor Zaira Wasim posted a prophetic tweet on Sunday.

"This too shall pass! #Kashmir," Wasim, who recently quit films, said.