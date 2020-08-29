Bollywood mourns 'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman's death 

Hollywood star Chadwick Boseman's death from colon cancer has also left Indian film personalities in shock with many paying their tributes to the actor on social media.

The 43-year-old actor passed away at his residence in Los Angeles with his wife and family by his side. The actor fought the disease for four years, Boseman's family said in a statement posted on his official Twitter handle on Saturday.

He was popular globally, owing to his starring role as T'Challa aka superhero Black Panther in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies such as 'Captain America: Civil War', 'Black Panther', 'Avengers: Infinity War' and 'Avengers: Endgame'.

READ: 'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies from colon cancer at 43

In the US, Boseman made a name for himself by playing historical figures like Jackie Robinson in '42' (2013), James Brown in 'Get on Up' (2014) and Thurgood Marshall in 'Marshall' (2017).

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan were among the popular names from Bollywood to express their grief over Boseman's death.

Kareena and Ranveer shared photos of Boseman on their Instagram story, accompanied by heartbroken emoji.

Arjun also took to his Instagram story and wrote, “@chadwickboseman u were so graceful & dignified onscreen to know u battled cancer for 4 years quietly and work thru it makes me respect you off it as well…rest well…#WankandaForever."

Varun posted a picture of the late actor and wrote, "RIP Wakanda forever."

Veteran actor Anupam Kher said he was deeply saddened by Boseman's death.

"Deeply saddened to know about the sad demise of #BlackPanther actor #ChadwickBoseman at such a young age. Apart from being a very fine actor, he was a humble man with an infectious smile. My condolences to his family, friends & fans! #WakandaForever #OmShanti," Kher said on Instagram.

"No Way Man... Gone too soon… Fav. Super Hero #BlackPanther," tweeted Diljit Dosanjh.

Riteish Deshmukh also paid a tribute to the Hollywood star.

Also read: Brutal loss, absolutely heartbreaking: Hollywood celebrities on Chadwick Boseman's death

"#ChadwickBosemanForever Thank you for all the wonderful memories that I made & continue to make with my children. You will live on, in our hearts forever #KingTchalla Rest in Peace," Deshmukh said in a tweet.

Sidharth Malhotra thanked Boseman for giving "amazing movies" to the world.

Ali Fazal tweeted, "No no no ! #chadwickboseman . No god no.. what is happening!!!!"

"Oh man! Chadwick Boseman. You battled this in silence, while making such a huge global, seminal, blockbuster film. Tragic. Rest in peace. #WakandaForever," said Richa Chadha.

Farhan Akhtar shared the tweet from Boseman's team and simply wrote, "RIP."