Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan pays obeisance at Vaishno Devi

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday paid obeisance at Mata Vaishno Devi, situated in Trikuta Hills of Katra town in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah Rukh Khan, along with his team, reached Katra around 10:30 pm and started their pilgrimage to one of the holiest shrines in India on foot. SRK was seen wearing dark glasses, a mask and a hood to keep conceal his identity. Despite all the precautions, few did recognise him and started chasing the star for photos.

Several pictures and videos of Shah Rukh Khan from the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine have flooded social media.

Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero (2018), was praying for the success of his upcoming films.

From his comeback to the silver screen after almost five years to his children making showbiz debuts, the year 2023 is special for Shah Rukh Khan for many reasons. SRK who was last seen on the big screen in 2018 has three back-to-back releases in 2023 - Pathaan, Jawaan and Dunki.

A few weeks back SRK made news for performing Umrah in Jeddah before attending the Red Sea International Film Festival.