Bollywood's legendary choreographer Saroj Khan passes away at 72

Bollywood's ace choreographer Saroj Khan passed away in Mumbai on Friday. She was 72.

She was suffering from multiple ailments and passed away from a heart attack. She was admitted to a hospital since June 17 - and she tested negative for a mandatory Covid-19 test.

Popularly known as Master Ji, she started her career as a child artist at the age of three with the film Nazarana as child Shyama, and a background dancer in the late 1950s.

She learnt to dance while working under film choreographer B Sohanlal. Later, she herself shifted to choreography, first as an assistant choreographer and later getting her break as an independent choreographer, with Geeta Mera Naam (1974).

She became popular with her work with Sridevi; Hawa Hawai in Mr India (1987), Nagina (1986) and Chandni (1989), and later with Madhuri Dixit, starting with the hit Ek Do Teen in Tezaab (1988), Tamma Tamma Loge in Thanedaar (1990)[3] and Dhak Dhak Karne Laga in Beta (1992).

In 2014, Khan worked with Madhuri Dixit again in Gulaab Gang. She also appeared as judge in reality shows.

Saroj ji’s name introduced the word ‘choreographer’ to my life. A genius who immortalised stars and the music that defined an era with her iconic work. May her loved ones find strength and courage at this terrible hour. There’ll never be another...#RIPSarojKhan #Legend #Masterji pic.twitter.com/EffYUvX7Ca — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) July 3, 2020

The three-time National Award winner has been credited for choreographing over 2,000 songs. Before she carved a niche and made a name, male choreographers dominated Bollywood. She had worked with most of the top Bollywood stars including Madhuri Dixit Nene. A tough taskmaster, she cared for finesse in the art. She often called a spade a spade but sometimes landed in controversies as well.