Boney Kapoor to produce Hindi remake of Mammootty's 'One': Report

Boney Kapoor is set to produce the Hindi remake of actor Mammootty's film One, according to a report carried by ETimes. The project will be headlined by a 'dependable' actor and cater to the Bollywood audience. It will go on the floors sometime in 2022.

One, directed by Santhosh Viswanath, was a political drama that revolved around the journey of a principled chief minister and garnered a fair deal of attention as it dealt with the public's 'right to recall' an elected representative. While the biggie did not do well at the box office, it received praise for its sincere execution and Mammootty's performance. The cast included Murali Gopy, Prem Kumar and Joju George. It remains to be seen whether its remake proves to be a commercial success.

Kapoor, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. He added a new dimension to his career with the Tamil movie Nerkonda Paarvai, starring Ajith Kumar. The movie was a remake of the Hindi film Pink and emerged as a hit. He also backed its Telugu remake Vakeel Saab, which marked Pawan Kalyan's return to the big screen. The veteran is working on Valimai, marking his second collaboration with 'Thala'. It is touted to be an action-thriller and features the mass hero in the role of a cop. The biggie is likely to hit the screens next year.

Kapoor is set to remake the Bollywood movie Article 15 in Tamil with Udhayanidhi Stalin. His movie Maidaan, starring Ajay Devgn and National Award winner Priyamani, is ready for release. It is based on the life of the legendary football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Kapoor is also gearing up to remake Jayam Ravi's popular film Comali in Hindi with Arjun Kapoor in the lead. The Mom producer also has the Bollywood adaptation of the Malayalam flick Helen in his kitty.

Mammootty, on the other hand, will next be seen in Bheeshma Parvam.