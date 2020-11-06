'Bowing master': tributes pour in for T N Krishnan

Violin maestro T N Krishnan’s passing away on Monday has left the classical music world bereaved.

Considered one of the violin trinity in Carnatic music, alongside Lalgudi Jayaraman and M S Gopalakrishnan, Krishnan started his musical journey at the age of 11. Since then, he has earned the respect and love of connoisseurs across the world.

R K Padmanabha, renowned Bengaluru-based vocalist, remembers his first meeting with Krishnan in Ohio, USA.

“I’ve known him since the '70s. He was a legendary musician. He was good both as a soloist and an accompanist,” he recalls.

According to Padmanabha, Krishnan was known for his 'bowing mastery'.

Violinist H K Venkatram says he was inspired by Krishnan since childhood. “I started performing at the age of 11. I had heard of Krishnan and attended many of his concerts. He was a close friend of my father and guru Prof H V Krishnamurthy,” he says.

Venkatram feels privileged to have met the violin maestro. “I had the good fortune of being guided by him on a few ragas, including his treasured Suruti and Abheri, when he visited our home in 1984,” he says.

Well-known mridangam player Dr V Krishna says that the violinist’s charisma extended beyond his instrument. “He was very humorous, quick-witted, and a man of few words. I had a fantastic experience performing on stage with him,” he says.

“Krishnan could lift a concert to sublime heights,” adds Krishna.