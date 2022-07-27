Brad Pitt's 'Bullet Train' set for August 4 release

Brad Pitt's 'Bullet Train' to release in India on August 4

The action comedy will hit the theatres in India on August 4, a day prior to its international release

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 27 2022, 15:27 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2022, 16:40 ist
Actor Brad Pitt arrives at the UK premiere of 'Bullet Train' in London, Britain July 20, 2022. Credit: Reuters Photo

Hollywood star Brad Pitt-led action comedy Bullet Train will hit the theatres in India on August 4, a day prior to its international release, the makers announced on Wednesday.

The film, directed by Deadpool 2 helmer David Leitch, also features actors Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Brian Tyree Henry.

In the movie, Pitt stars as the seasoned assassin named Ladybug, who wants to give up the life but is pulled back in by his handler Maria Beetle in order to collect a briefcase on a bullet train heading from Tokyo to Kyoto. Once on board, he and the other competing assassins discover that their objectives are all connected.

Also Read | 'The Gray Man' is a costly dud

The role marks Pitt's first theatrical release since his Oscar-winning role in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time In Hollywood.

Academy Award winner Sandra Bullock will also be seen in a special role in the movie.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release Bullet Train across theatres in the country in languages - English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Brad Pitt
Hollywood
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

Paytm's data breach may have hit 34 lakh users in 2020

Paytm's data breach may have hit 34 lakh users in 2020

Teacher stops menstruating girls from planting trees

Teacher stops menstruating girls from planting trees

Saudi prince unveils mirrored skyscraper eco-city

Saudi prince unveils mirrored skyscraper eco-city

A new 'architectural openness' remakes Saudi streets

A new 'architectural openness' remakes Saudi streets

Many calling telepaths to ‘talk’ to missing, dead pets 

Many calling telepaths to ‘talk’ to missing, dead pets 

 