British actress Diana Rigg passes away at 82

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Sep 10 2020, 19:21 ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2020, 19:23 ist
Diana Rigg

British actress Diana Rigg, who came to fame in the cult 1960s TV show "The Avengers" and recently appeared in "Game of Thrones", has died aged 82 the BBC reported on Thursday.

Rigg, who had a long career in theatre as well as appearing in the James Bond film "On Her Majesty's Secret Service" where her character marries the British spy, died peacefully at home with her family, the BBC reported her agent as saying.

