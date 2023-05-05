British musician Ed Sheeran wins US copyright trial

British pop phenom Ed Sheeran did not plagiarize Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On" when composing his hit "Thinking Out Loud," a US jury ruled Thursday.

Sheeran stood up and hugged his team after jurors ruled that he "independently" created his song, according to an AFP reporter inside the New York courtroom.

