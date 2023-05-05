British musician Ed Sheeran wins US copyright trial

Sheeran stood up and hugged his team after jurors ruled that he 'independently' created his song

AFP
AFP, New York,
  • May 05 2023, 03:27 ist
  • updated: May 05 2023, 03:27 ist
Musician Ed Sheeran. Credit: Reuters File Photo

British pop phenom Ed Sheeran did not plagiarize Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On" when composing his hit "Thinking Out Loud," a US jury ruled Thursday.

Sheeran stood up and hugged his team after jurors ruled that he "independently" created his song, according to an AFP reporter inside the New York courtroom.

Ed Sheeran
Entertainment
World news

